PROPERTY WATCH: Thatched home with huge potential in the Slieve Blooms for sale at very affordable price

This enchanting traditional bungalow nestled in the Slieve Blooms is a little piece of rural magic. It needs some restoration but at €40,000 it comes with an inviting price

Located in a rural area at foothills of the Slieve Bloom mountains in Laois, the agents say the River Barrow rises in nearby Glenbarrow which is also in the parish of Rosenallis where the cottage is located.

But surely there is someone out there who can see beyond the plastic covering the roof and have a vision to restore its glory days.

"Acquire a little piece of rural magic. Super opportunity to acquire a charming cottage house waiting for purchase with vision to fully renovate this cottage into modern energy efficient home," say the Laois estate agents Property Properly.

"This quaint petite cottage is ideal for DIY enthusiast or or those with an eye for little bit of value. This gem is a must," say the estate agents who say the reserve is just €40,000.

It's not the first time that the house has been on the market and it has seen better days as picture from 2009 when it was up from grabs show. Scroll through our gallery to see what it looked like just over a decade ago.

The two bedroom, one bathroom detached dwelling at Shanbeg, Rosenallis is for sale by private treaty.