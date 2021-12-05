Search

05 Dec 2021

Significant drop in new Covid-19 cases in two areas of Offaly

Significant drop in new Covid-19 cases in two areas of Offaly in the last week

Two areas in Offaly have seen a significant drop in new Covid-19 cases in the last seven days.

Both the Tullamore and Edenderry Areas have seen a significant drop in new cases in the last week but Birr has seen an uptick in new cases.

The latest figures are from November 16 to November 29.

According to the latest figures, there were 237 new cases in the Edenderry area in the last 14 days compared to 294 in the previous two weeks. The 14 Day Incidence Rate for the Edenderry Area now stands at 1,016 cases per 100,000. The Edenderry Area still has the highest rate of Covid-19 in Offaly.

According to the figures from the HSE, there were 264 new cases reported in the Tullamore Area in the last 14 days compared to 347 from November 9 to November 22. The 14 Day incidence Rate for the Tullamore Area has increased to 1,190 cases per 100,000. 

In contrast, the Birr Area has seen a marked increase in new cases in the last week. Latest figures from the HSE show that there were 316 new cases in the last two weeks in the area compared to 290 in the preceding 14 days. The 14 Day Incidence Rate for the area has increased to 1,240.4 cases per 100,000. Despite the increase, the Birr Area has the lowest rate of the virus in the county

The latest figures from the HPSC show that there were 394 new cases in Offaly in the last seven days with 765.

