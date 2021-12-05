Restoration work carried out on historic bridge in Offaly

Restoration work has been carried out on a historic and much loved bridge in Offaly.

The Kinnitty Suspension Bridge spanning the River Camcor at Kinnitty Castle Demesne is a special, historic structure which has long been cherished by locals.

However, for many years it has been in very poor condition with many worrying that it might collapse but it has now been beautifully restored.

The Buildings of Ireland website describes it as being “a rare surviving example of a multiple-wire cable suspension bridge.” It dates to about 1840 with the name T & D Roberts (Mountmellick Foundry) on an upright. It's one of two suspension bridges in Offaly, the other being in Birr Demesne.

“Flights of Fancy, Follies, Families and Demesnes in County Offaly” by Rachel McKenna has more information on the Kinnitty demesne. Offaly County Council says it is delighted to have worked with Coillte in the restoration of this lovely structure. The bridge is one of the features of a very popular Coillte walk along the banks of the Camcor, a walk which links the surrounding woods to the castle grounds.

The funding for this project came through the Historic Structures Fund, ORIS, Creative Ireland and Coillte with the valued assistance of the Follies Trust who have been key partners for a number of folly conservation projects in Offaly in recent years.