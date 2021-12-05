Search

05 Dec 2021

Incredible world title success puts Offaly golf club on the map

Offaly golf club put on the map with incredible world title

Offaly golf club put on the map with incredible world title

Reporter:

Justin Kelly

Email:

justin.kelly@iconicnews.ie

An Offaly Golf Club is on top of the world after one of its members claimed a world title in Dubai.

Edenderry Golf Club's Cormac Brown teamed up with Rathcore Golf Club's James O'Brien to represent Ireland at the World Amateur Match Race Grand Final 2021, taking on competitors from Canada, England, Germany and Denmark amongst others.

The competition was run over two rounds and James and Cormac led after the first round with an incredible six under par round. They were briefly joined in first place by Canada and England but they finished strong on Tuesday to claim the title.

Edenderry Golf Club said: "We are delighted to let you know that Cormac and James won the World Amateur Match Race in Dubai representing Ireland in the event."

PROPERTY: Amazing estate in Offaly including incredible home for sale for absolutely staggering price

Sensational turnaround in fortunes as Offaly GAA records big profit

They described the pair as being "on top of the world" and said, "Congratulations from all members of Edenderry Golf Club."

Thanks to their win, James and Cormac became the first WAMR World Champions and will go down in history! They are also directly qualified for the grand final 2022 where they will get the chance to defend their title."

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2021 Iconic Media