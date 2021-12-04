Gardai stop motorist driving at dangerous speed in Offaly
A motorist in Offaly has been stopped while travelling at a dangerous speed.
The motorist was stopped on Sunday evening by gardai in the county.
They were travelling at a staggering 151 kph in a 100 kph zone.
