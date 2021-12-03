Search

03 Dec 2021

PROPERTY WATCH: Enchanting bungalow in the Slieve Blooms for sale at very affordable price

Reporter:

Reporter

This enchanting traditional bungalow nestled in the Slieve Blooms is a little piece of rural magic. It needs some restoration but at €40,000 it comes with an inviting price

Click the Next> arrow above to browse through the gallery of pictures 

Located in a rural area at foothills of the Slieve Bloom mountains in Laois, the agents say the River Barrow rises in nearby Glenbarrow which is also in the parish of Rosenallis where the cottage is located.

But surely there is someone out there who can see beyond the plastic covering the roof and have a vision to restore its glory days. 

"Acquire a little piece of rural magic. Super opportunity to acquire a charming cottage house waiting for purchase with vision to fully renovate this cottage into modern energy efficient home," say the Laois estate agents Property Properly.

"This quaint petite cottage is ideal for DIY enthusiast or or those with an eye for little bit of value. This gem is a must," say the estate agents who say the reserve is just €40,000.

It's not the first time that the house has been on the market and it has seen better days as picture from 2009 when it was up from grabs show. Scroll through our gallery to see what it looked like just over a decade ago.

The two bedroom, one bathroom detached dwelling at Shanbeg, Rosenallis is for sale by private treaty.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2021 Iconic Media