IN PICTURES: Tullamore students put on stunning show as part of global event

The incredibly talented students from the Sacred Heart School in Tullamore recently took part in a global music event, 'All Together Now'.
CLICK ON NEXT> TO GO THROUGH THE FULL GALLERY OF PICTURES
The memorable musical revue featured the big hits from well-known musicals sung by soloists, duets and supported the ensemble.
The revue featured songs from the world’s most iconic musicals performed by SHS students and accompanied by a live orchestra.
POLL RESULT: Overwhelming majority of people believe students should be allowed to wear coats in cold classrooms
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.