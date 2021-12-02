Busy Offaly road closed following accident

A busy road in Offaly is closed due to an accident
Gatdai are currently at the scene of the accident on the N52 between Kilcormac and Tullamore at th Blue Ball junction.
Road conditions were poor at the time of the accident following persistent rain.
Diversions are in place
