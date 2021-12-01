Fundraiser launched to help Offaly family rebuild home destroyed by fire
A fundraiser has been launched to help an Offaly family rebuild home which was destroyed by fire.
The Melia family in Clara lost their home and all their belongings in the fire which destroyed their home last week.
A Go Fund Me Page has been set up to raise funds for the family with over €5,000 already raised. Click on the link for more details and to donate.
CLICK HERE for more details on the fundraiser including how to donate
