PICTURE GALLERY: Brilliant Musical Society production wows crowds in Offaly

Clara Musical Society's recent production of All Together Now wowed crowds in the GAA Centre in Clara. See our full gallery of pictures from the brilliant show. Pictures by Ger Rogers
