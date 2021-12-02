Search

02 Dec 2021

Appeal to blood donors in Offaly as supplies running extremely low

Reporter:

Camilla McLoughlin

THE Irish Blood Transfusion Service has launched an urgent appeal to donors in Offaly as their supplies are extremely low.

The service will be in the GAA Centre in Clara on Monday December 13 from 3pm to 5pm and 7pm to 9.30pm.

The Blood Transfusion Service says is vital that eligible donors who have received a text from them make an appointment to attend clinics to meet hospital demand. New donors should register their interest on the service’s website.

To ensure social distancing the Blood Transfusion Service is texting donors to call and book an appointment.

Clinics are scheduled only a few weeks in advance to reduce the likelihood of changes.

Donors over 70 plus must be fully vaccinated have a GP letter stating fitness to donate. This should be renewed annually. They should also have donated in the past two years.

Donors who were treated in hospital, who have now fully recovered from Covid-19 will need to provide a letter from their GP before they can donate.

Donors who have had a HPRA approved Covid-19 vaccination such as the Pfizer / BioNTech, Moderna, Johnson & Johnson/Janssen or AstraZeneca vaccines, must wait 7 days after receiving the vaccine before they can donate, so long as they are feeling well and asymptomatic.

Demand in hospitals is now back at pre-Covid levels.

