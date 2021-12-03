Search

03 Dec 2021

Offaly GAA club planning to install walking track at ground

Reporter:

Gearoid Keegan

ONE of Offaly's top GAA clubs is planning a walking track at its ground.

Kilcormac/Killoughey GAA has published a notice indicating its intention to apply for permission for an illuminated walking track and associated site works.

The planning application is being submitted on behalf of the club by Portlaoise-based architectural technician Daniel Keane.

Walking tracks have become a common feature at playing fields all over the county and have proved to be popular amenities in their localities.

Clubs have also been providing lighting at the tracks to facilitate their use in the evenings.

