RCDC seek clarity on Dean Maxwell's future

A deadline for the end of long-term care in Roscrea's cherished Dean Maxwell Community Nursing Unit is fast approaching and local activists want clarity on what the future holds for the facility described as "a home away from home" for residents.

Fears that Roscrea may lose long-term care services which cater for people from the town and surrounding areas in North Tipperary and Offaly, forcing people and their families to Nenagh is causing great distress in Roscrea, where uncertainty is exasperating the situation.

Steve Crofton, the Secretary of Roscrea Community Development Committee, (RCDC), has written to all the TDs in Tipperary requesting an update and clarity on the future of the Dean Maxwell community nursing unit.

RCDC want to know if the anticipated deadline of January 1, 2022, which was forecast to be when the Dean Maxwell ceases to accept long term stay residents, has been extended.

RCDC also want confirmation that there is a capital allocation arising from the recent review of the National Development Plan to enable the Dean Maxwell to refurbish or rebuild for the provision of care in Roscrea in the future.

A capital allocation would enable it to meet with HIQA standards and to continue to provide for long term stay residents into the future.

The following letter was written by Mr Crofton, with support from RCDC chairman John Lupton:



“I am writing to you, and to all TDs for Tipperary, to enquire as to update on the Dean Maxwell situation.

“In particular, is the deadline of January 1, 2022 after which long term stay residents will not be accepted at Dean Maxwell extended and, secondly, can it be confirmed that there is an allocation in the review of the National Development Plan 2040 for refurbishment/rebuilding of the Dean Maxwell facility to enable it to cater for long term stay residents and satisfy HIQA requirements in that regard and that it is a priority development for the HSE.

"You will appreciate that the people of Roscrea deserve positive clarity on the above without delay and it is even more important for existing residents that they are given assurances as to the future of the Dean Maxwell and which is positive.

"I await hearing from you with regard to the above and acknowledge your ongoing support.”