A CAMPAIGN to restore the great bells of Mount Saint Joseph's is underway to ensure their beautiful music soon returns and continues for decades ahead.



The pealing of the two great bells atop the spire of Mount Saint Joseph's filled the countryside with clockwork timing for generations, but like any musical instrument, they need maintenance to stay in tune and performing well and have been unable to function fully for several years now.



Dom Malachy and the community of Mount St Joseph Abbey are excited to invite local people to participate in a comprehensive restoration programme for the great bells and restore them to their former glory.



“Bells are tremendously important in monastic life. They wake us up in the early morning, summon us to prayer, to work and to community meals. They toll to announce the death of a monk, and they swing together to mark special feasts and solemnities” the Abbey said in their invite to participate.



At Mount St Joseph Abbey there are two great bells, named Ciarán and Cronán after the founders of the 6th century monasteries of Clonmacnoise and Roscrea. They were cast specially in a bell-foundry in Louvain, Belgium and were the gift of Abbot Camillus’ sister Susanna and her husband Michael Kernan.



Beautiful inscriptions in Latin and Irish are embossed on the bells and for special festivities it is customary for the bells to double swing for several minutes before the major Offices and Mass - but this has not been possible for many years.



The Mounst Saint Joseph community hope they can restore the bells to their full usage in time for the great celebration of Christmas Midnight Mass and their beautiful Carol Service for 2021, and to hear both bells resounding around the monastery campus in full song.



The supporting structures for the bells are now completed and safe to proceed with the automation phase of the project. Soon new rope rings for the smaller bell will be replicated, fabricated and galvanised and new motors to power the swinging motion will arrive soon.



The project costs €75,000 and the Abbey community hope the generosity of friends and neighbours who share the site and who are connected to us in faith will assist them through donations.



All donations, however small or large, will directly help the restoration project and are very gratefully received. You can make your donation by clicking the ‘donate’ button on the msjroscrea.ie website, or can also donate by making a bank transfer directly to Mount Saint Joseph Abbey (please include “donation” in the reference on your transfer, and your name if you wish to be identified).



Account name: Mount Saint Joseph Abbey IBAN: IE14BOFI90439244459569 BIC: BOFIIE2D Bank: Bank of Ireland, Roscrea, Co. Tipperary.



Here follows an excerpt from the inscription on ‘Cronan’, the smaller of the bells: “Come let us ring out our joy to the Lord. At the hour of midnight and seven times a day I convene the monks to the Work of God. I am Cronán.”