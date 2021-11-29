Tullamore play centre appeals to people to continue to use facility for parties and play

A Tullamore play centre has appealed to people to continue to use facility for parties and play.

Jumpin' Jacks Fun Factory took to Facebook to appeal to people to continue to use its facilities. It came as NPHET is understood to have said that indoor gatherings for children, including parties, should be avoided for two weeks.

In its post, Jumpin' Jacks says that it is a small family owned business that now needs support.

It states, "after a very difficult and prolonged closure, we were delighted to re-open for all our little customers a few months ago. While NPHET recommendations are advising children not to attend parties, we would like to let our customers know that we are operating with tight restrictions and our centre is very spacious, airy, safe, secure and sanitised regularly. We are encouraging our customers to continue to use our play centre for play and parties. Difficult winter months are ahead, we appreciate your continued support. Thank you from a small business owner!"