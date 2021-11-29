Search

29 Nov 2021

Unmasked shopper in Offaly told garda to 'f*** off'

Unmasked shopper in Offaly told garda to 'f*** off'

Unmasked shopper in Offaly told garda to 'f*** off'

Reporter:

Reporter

A CUSTOMER at a shop in Offaly who was not wearing a mask told a garda sergeant and a staff member to “f... off”, Tullamore District Court heard.

On December 4 last year at Loughnane's Centra, Tullamore Road, Birr, Michael McInerney, 51, Dowras, Fivealley, Birr, was present without a face mask.

Sergeant James O'Sullivan told the court that Detective Sergeant Brian Jennings was on plain clothes patrol at the time and he called to the store where an attempt was being made to regulate customers who were not wearing face masks.

Judge Catherine Staines was told that one staff member asked two men to wait at the door because the shop was overcrowded and she also asked them to put masks on.

The older of the two men, the defendant Mr McInerney, told her to “f... off” and said he was not leaving.

Detective Sgt Jennings was also told to “f... off”, the court was told. The accused had one previous conviction for a public order offence.

Defending solicitor Donal Farrelly, who entered a guilty plea to a summons alleging a breach of the peace at the shop, said his client had been at a wedding the night before and was still under the influence of alcohol.

Mr Farrelly said Mr McInerney had lost a daughter tragically some years earlier and also suffered from diabetes and depression.

Mr McInerney, a father of seven who was wearing a face mask when he appeared before Judge Catherine Staines, could not read or write but got his daughter to type a letter of regret and apology to the sergeant and Mrs Loughnane.

Judge Catherine Staines indicated she would order the man to complete 80 hours of community service in lieu of three months in prison.

She adjourned finalisation of sentencing to February 2 next year for a community service report.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media