Award winning Offaly's salon celebrates ten successful years in business

Cheveux in Tullamore is celebrating ten years in business
A popular Offaly's hairdressing salon is celebrating ten successful years in business.
Cheveux salon officially opened its doors on Church Street in Tullamore in 2011.
“We soon grew and expanded and watched my family build our new state of the art salon that I love,” said proprietor Annmarie Comerford.
She added: “As we celebrate this milestone we want to thank all our wonderful clients, my parents and siblings, my salon family (our team) and the huge volume of supporters for getting us to this point. This year we won AIB All Ireland Salon of the Year we were ecstatic.”
