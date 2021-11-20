Shane Lowry drops back as Rory McIlroy takes the lead at DP World Tour Championship
Shane Lowry has dropped back after the third round of the DP World Tour Championship in Dubai with Rory McIlroy moving into the lead.
Lowry, who held the joint lead after Friday, shot a one under par 71 on Saturday to move to 11 under for the tournament and three shots off the lead with 18 holes to go. He was two under after seven holes but a double bogey on the eighth stopped his momentum. Another dropped shot followed on ten but birdies on 11 and 14 got him back to under par for the day.
Meanwhile Rory McIlroy shot a five under par round to move into the lead on 14 under par. Sam Horsefiled is one shot back on 13 under par.
The final round takes place in Dubai on Sunday morning where Shane will play alongside John Catlin. The pair will be on course at 7.35am Irish time
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.