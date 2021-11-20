Search

20/11/2021

Shane Lowry drops back as Rory McIlroy takes the lead at DP World Tour Championship

Shane Lowry drops back as Rory McIlroy takes the lead at DP World Tour Championship

Shane Lowry drops back as Rory McIlroy takes the lead at DP World Tour Championship

Reporter:

Reporter

Email:

Reporter

Shane Lowry has dropped back after the third round of the DP World Tour Championship in Dubai with Rory McIlroy moving into the lead. 

Lowry, who held the joint lead after Friday, shot a one under par 71 on Saturday to move to 11 under for the tournament and three shots off the lead with 18 holes to go. He was two under after seven holes but a double bogey on the eighth stopped his momentum. Another dropped shot followed on ten but birdies on 11 and 14 got him back to under par for the day. 

Meanwhile Rory McIlroy shot a five under par round to move into the lead on 14 under par. Sam Horsefiled is one shot back on 13 under par. 

The final round takes place in Dubai on Sunday morning where Shane will play alongside John Catlin. The pair will be on course at 7.35am Irish time

WATCH: 'Snow likely' as official forecast predicts 'significant wintry weather' could be on the way

Complicated weather pattern certain to cause burst in the jet stream that could cause a snow hit

GRAD PICTURE SPECIAL - Killina Class of 2021 enjoy great night out

To continue reading this archived article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media