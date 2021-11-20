Lucky punter in the Midlands transforms €1 stake into huge windfall

Lucky Lotto punter in the Midlands transforms €1 stake into huge windfall
A punter in the Midlands had a weekend to remember after a tiny flutter on the Lotto saw them pocket a tasty four-figure sum.
The anonymous winner placed a simple €1 bet in a BoyleSports shop in Longford and picked four numbers to come out in the Irish Lotto Plus 2 draw.
They were left waiting on numbers 1, 4, 16 and 22 to come out within the main six numbers against odds of 7,500/1.
However, the odds soon started to plummet and were smashed completely when all four rolled out.
As a result, the lucky customer was able to return to the shop to swap their €1 bet slip for an astonishing total of €7,501.
Lawrence Lyons, spokesperson for BoyleSports said: “Huge congratulations to our County Longford customer on their big win. It only took a tiny investment, but it certainly went a very long way and we have to say fair play to them for dreaming big.”
