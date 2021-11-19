Offaly hospital consultant to give talk on condition which hit football All-Star

A CONSULTANT at Tullamore Hospital will deliver an online information evening on haemochromatosis, Ireland's most common genetic condition, later this month.

David Beggy, two-time All-Ireland winner with Meath in the 1980s and twice an All-Star, is one of the many who have suffered from the potentially fatal condition.

Haemochromatosis, which is commonly known as iron overload, can lead to organ damage or premature death if left untreated and early diagnosis is vital.

The online talk from Dr Gerard Crotty, consultant haematologist, Midland Regional Hospital, will take place via Zoom on Tuesday, November 30 at 7pm.

According to the Irish Haemochromatosis Association, haemochromatosis is more common in Ireland than anywhere else in the world, as one in five people carry one copy of the gene and one in every 83 Irish people carry two copies of the gene, predisposing them to develop iron overload.

Haemochromatosis is a genetic disorder where large amounts of iron are absorbed from the diet into vital organs such as the liver, heart and lungs and body tissue.

The Irish Haemochromatosis Association encourages people who are suffering from symptoms such as chronic fatigue, joint pain, diabetes, irregular heartbeat and liver problems to consult their GP.

A simple blood test to check a patient's iron levels can confirm or rule out iron overload and once people are diagnosed, the treatment is simple with regular removal of blood, similar to donating blood. Early detection is vital to avoid organ damage and live a normal health life after treatment.

The Irish Haemochromatosis Association said it is delighted that Dr Crotty and nurse Colette Ceary, both from Tullamore Hospital, will present the online talk.

All are welcome to attend via Zoom. Contact Miriam Forde, miriam@haemochromatosis-ir.com for more information or visit www.haemochromatosis-ir.com

The link for the information evening is -

https://us02web.zoom.us/j/83352957895?pwd=TU0wczRWYUZzSiswbktLSkRoQ1N3UT09