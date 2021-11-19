WATCH: Brilliant second round shoots Shane Lowry right up the leaderboard at DP World Tour Championship

Brilliant second round shoots Shane Lowry up the leaderboard at DP World Tour Championship in Dubai
A brilliant second round has shot Shane Lowry up the leaderboard at the DP World Tour Championship in Dubai.
The Offaly man shot a seven under par second round with five birdies, an eagle and no dropped shots to move on to ten under par for the tournament which is the culmination of the European Tour's Race To Dubai.
It leaves him in a tie for the lead going into the weekend alongside John Catlin and Sam Horsfield with Alexander Bjork and Rory McIlroy a shot further back.
Included in his round was this incredible flop shot.
Example 41305 that @ShaneLowryGolf's short game is one of the best in the world— The European Tour (@EuropeanTour) November 19, 2021
Tied for the lead. #DPWTC | #RolexSeries pic.twitter.com/Xu7smtvLff
He also made the day of this young golf fan in Dubai.
Little things make the biggest smiles @ShaneLowryGolf #DPWTC | #RolexSeries pic.twitter.com/qQDxsqyG2s— The European Tour (@EuropeanTour) November 19, 2021
