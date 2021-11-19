New Covid-19 cases surge in one area in Offaly in last seven days

New cases of Covid-19 have shot up in one area in Offaly in the last week with the other two areas seeing significant increases.

The latest figures are from November 2 to November 15.

According to the latest figures, there were 308 new cases in the Edenderry area in the last 14 days compared to 204 in the previous two weeks. The 14 Day Incidence Rate for the Edenderry Area now stands at 1,320.4 cases per 100,000. The Edenderry Area still has the highest rate of Covid-19 in the county and its rate is well above the national figure of 1,160.7 cases per 100,000.

According to the figures from the HSE, there were 301 new cases reported in the Tullamore Area in the last 14 days compared to 247 from October 26 to November 8. The 14 Day incidence Rate for the Tullamore Area has increased to 1,032.3 cases per 100,000.

The Birr Area has seen also seen a marked increase in new cases in the last week. Latest figures from the HSE show that there were 237 new cases in the last two weeks in the area compared to 167 in the preceding 14 days. The 14 Day Incidence Rate for the area has increased to 930.3 cases per 100,000. The Birr Area has the lowest rate of the virus in the county

The latest figures from the HPSC show that there were 537 new cases in Offaly in the last seven days with 895 in the last 14 days. Offaly now has the 11th highest rate of Covid-19 in the country.