17/11/2021

Two men in court this morning in connection with armed robbery in Offaly

Reporter:

Damian Moran

Two men are due in court this morning in connection with an armed robbery in Offaly on Monday

Gardaí investigating the armed robbery that occurred in Ferbane on Monday morning have charged two men.

The two men, aged 26 and 19 years, who were detained under Section 50 Criminal Justice Act, 2007 have been charged in relation to the incident and are due to appear before Athlone District Court this morning at 10.30am.

The third man (20 years) remains in Garda custody detained under Section 50 Criminal Justice Act, 2007.

At approximately 6.40am on Monday morning three men entered a convenience store in Ferbane armed with a number of weapons and forced the two female staff members to hand over a quantity of cigarettes, alcohol and cash.

