Friend of top Offaly sportsman set to take over former tourist attraction

A MAJOR pub and hospitality group headed up by a friend of Shane Lowry is to take over the former Tullamore DEW visitor centre on Bury Quay in the town.

NolaClan, the group owned by Westmeath man Alan Clancy, will convert the landmark premises on the Grand Canal into a bar and restaurant.

Mr Clancy, a native of Clonmellon, is the owner of hotels, bars, restaurants and nightclubs all over Ireland and it was in one of them, 37 Dawson Street in Dublin, that the first party immediately after Shane Lowry's 2019 Open win took place.

NolaClan also runs the 16-bedroom hotel House on Leeson Street, the Mexican restaurant Xico, two other House establisments in Limerick and Belfast, and the Oyster Tavern in Cork.

Closer to Offaly, NolaClan own Larry and Nora’s bar and restaurant Navan, which is named after the Westmeath businessman's parents.

And in Portlaoise, Lilly's bar and restaurant which opened in 2018 was headed up by Laois footballer Kieran Lillis with Dublin player Bernard Brogan and Alan Clancy also involved in its development.

In Kilkenny, Bernard Brogan and NolaClan jointly launched Brogan's bar in John's Street Upper in the city.

The NolaClan group aims to provide a quality experience to customers and during the Covid-19 crisis it has placed a greater emphasis on dining and the shift to outdoor hospitality, with House in Dublin undergoing a revamp during the summer.

Mr Clancy has said the redesign of House Dublin's exterior area was in part inspired by what he had seen on a trip to Florida where he also planned to watch Shane Lowry in the Players Championship.

Contacted by the Tribune this week, Mr Clancy said he had no comment to make on the Bury Quay building, which was originally a bonded warehouse.

Sources indicated an announcement is expected soon from the building's owners, William Grant & Sons.

A spokesperson for the whiskey company said on October 26: “We’re looking at the future of the Old Bonded Warehouse. We are not in a position to communicate exact details at this time but will share more information in due course.”

William Grant & Sons ran the Bury Quay building as a whiskey heritage centre and restaurant from 2012 which at peak was attracting about 40,000 visitors each year.

In a shock move in September last year, the company closed the visitor centre and said they planned to develop a new one at the Tullamore DEW distillery on the outskirts of the town.

The company said its ambition to showcase the distillery as the centre-piece of tours, as well as the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on the tourism industry, were the reasons for the closure. A liquor publican's on-licence for the distillery was granted at Tullamore Circuit Court on Tuesday.

Before Tullamore DEW located its visitor centre at the Bury Quay building, it housed a heritage centre focussing on the canal, the history of Tullamore and the local Irish Mist and Tullamore DEW story. A number of operators developed a healthy restaurant and bar trade there.

Through a joint initiative involving Billy Jaffray of Irish Mist, spirits group Cantrell & Cochrane, the council and Offaly History, the visitor centre, restaurant and bar opened in 2000.