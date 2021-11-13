Strong first-half performance lays foundation for victory for Ferbane/Belmont

Ferbane/Belmont were full value for their win in Ballinamere with an impressive first-half in particular laying the foundation as they impressed against a gallant Clara side that never gave up.

Offaly Minor 'B' Hurling Championship Final

Ferbane/Belmont 5-13

Clara 4-7

Over the hour though, Ferbane/Belmont were that bit sharper and were more clinical than Clara in front of goal.

Ferbane/Belmont had a much stronger start than Clara and had three goals scored before the 20th minute, with the impressive Ronan Flynn grabbing a hat-trick for himself before the break.

There was also a touch of good fortune which sent Ferbane/Belmont on their way when a long-range free from Sean Flannery ended up in the net.

With the score 4-4 to 0-5 at the break, Ferbane/Belmont were in a commanding position, having dominated most of the play.

A Clara comeback looked most unlikely, but to their credit they battled back well and shot four goals in that second half.

As the game edged towards the final quarter, it was all to play for with the score reading Ferbane/Belmont 4-7, Clara 2-7, with goals from Callum Dunne and Barry Egan bringing Clara within touching distance.

Having been on top for so long, Ferbane/Belmont didn’t panic though and a great point from Donal Flynn settled them again.

Patrick Taaffe then brilliantly side-stepped several Clara defenders before shooting low into the net at the near post to put his side 5-8 to 2-7 in front, and really Ferbane/Belmont never looked in trouble after that.

Clara continued to fight to the end, with Barry Egan adding their fourth goal as the game edged into injury time, but the game was beyond them at that stage.

A slow start for Clara always had them on the backfoot from early, but that was probably as much to do with the quality of Ferbane/Belmont who had star performers all over the pitch and fully-deserved their win in the end.

THE SCORERS

Ferbane/Belmont: Ronan Flynn 3-4 (points from frees), Sean Flannery 1-1 (goal from a free), Conor Dunican and Conor Beirne 0-3 each, Donal Flynn 1-0, Patrick Taaffe and Sean Farrell 0-1 each.

Clara: Barry Egan 3-2 (2-2 from frees), Callum Dunne 1-0, Marcas Dalton 0-2, Conor Treacy (f), Conor Doyle and Donal Shirley 0-1 each.

FERBANE/BELMONT: Darragh Spollen; Saran Flynn, Matthew D’Arcy, Mark Wren; Michael Spillane, Conor Grennan, Eoghan Grennan; Patrick Taafe, Sean Flannery; Sean Carroll, Conor Dunican, Cathal Flannery; Donal Flynn, Conor Beirne, Ronan Flynn. Subs: Luke Coleman for Cathal Flannery (40 mins), Brian Carroll for Donal Flynn (58 mins).

CLARA: Jamie Rigney; Myles Handy, Oisin Carroll, Conor Taylor; Ultan Carroll, Callum Dunne, Neil Robbins; Tommie Bracken, Conor Doyle; Conor Tracey, Barry Egan, Greg Byrne; Liam Flynn, Donal Shirley, Marcas Dalton. Subs: Sean Og Foley for Greg Byrne (20 mins), James Dunne for Liam Flynn (inj. 36 mins).

Referee: Kieran Dooley.