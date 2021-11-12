Offaly village wins major honour at Tidy Towns Awards
Offaly village has won a major honour at the annual Tidy Towns Awards.
Geashill has been chosen as Ireland's tidiest village for 2021. It was also chosen as the tidiest town in Offaly scoring 353 points.
Geashill was just two points behind Ennis which was named as the overall Tidy Towns winner for 2021. Ennis scored 355 points.
Meanwhile Clonbullogue received a Highly Commended Award. It scored 344 points while Tullamore scored 343 and received a Commended Award. Ballycumber received an Endeavour Award.
The full scores for all towns and villages in Offaly that entered this year's Tidy Towns are as follows:
Category A
Shannonbridge – Rachra 300
Ballyboy – Baile Buí 282
Horseleap – Baile Átha an Urchairl 261
Category B
Geashill – Géisil 353
Clonbullogue – Cluain Bolg 344
Ballycumber – Béal Átha Chomair 328
Crinkill – Críonchoill 313
Rhode – Ród 302
Moneygall – Mhuíne Ghaill 296
Belmont – An Lios Dearg 294
Pullough – Pollach 291
Walsh Island – Inis na mBreatnach 280
Killeigh – Cill Aichidh 266
Kilcormac – Cill Chormaic 200
Category C
Daingean – An Daingean 313
Ferbane – An Féar Bán 312
Banagher – Beannchar na Sionna 309
Category D
Birr Biorra 341
Category E
Edenderry – Éadon Doire 305
Category F
Tullamore – Tullach Mhór 343
