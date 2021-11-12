Search

12/11/2021

Offaly village wins major honour at Tidy Towns Awards

Offaly village wins major honour at Tidy Towns Awards

Offaly village wins major honour at Tidy Towns Awards

Reporter:

Reporter

Offaly village has won a major honour at the annual Tidy Towns Awards.

Geashill has been chosen as Ireland's tidiest village for 2021. It was also chosen as the tidiest town in Offaly scoring 353 points. 

Geashill was just two points behind Ennis which was named as the overall Tidy Towns winner for 2021. Ennis scored 355 points. 

Meanwhile Clonbullogue received a Highly Commended Award. It scored 344 points while Tullamore scored 343 and received a Commended Award. Ballycumber received an Endeavour Award.

The full scores for all towns and villages in Offaly that entered this year's Tidy Towns are as follows:

Category A

Shannonbridge – Rachra 300
Ballyboy – Baile Buí 282
Horseleap – Baile Átha an Urchairl 261

Category B

Geashill – Géisil 353
Clonbullogue – Cluain Bolg 344
Ballycumber – Béal Átha Chomair 328
Crinkill – Críonchoill 313
Rhode – Ród 302
Moneygall – Mhuíne Ghaill 296
Belmont – An Lios Dearg 294
Pullough – Pollach 291
Walsh Island – Inis na mBreatnach 280
Killeigh – Cill Aichidh 266
Kilcormac – Cill Chormaic 200

Category C

Daingean – An Daingean 313
Ferbane – An Féar Bán 312
Banagher – Beannchar na Sionna 309

Category D

Birr Biorra 341

Category E

Edenderry – Éadon Doire 305

Category F

Tullamore – Tullach Mhór 343

To continue reading this archived article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media