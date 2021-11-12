Landmark pub in Offaly put up for sale

A landmark bar in Offaly has been put up for sale. R Spain at Main Street Shinrone is up for sale for €275,000.
This long established public house comes with a four bedroom residence and extends to c. 295 sq.m over two floors.
The main area bar is laid out in a traditional open plan format and extends to c. 65 sq.m.
Externally, the owners have recently added an external covered seated area, with TV, catering for c. 20 patrons.
