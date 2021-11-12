Minute's silence for deceased former Offaly councillor

OFFALY County Council colleagues of the late Alan Davy paid warm tributes to the deceased Edenderry man at a Municipal District meeting.

The former councillor passed away suddenly early on Wednesday, November 10 and his funeral will take place on Saturday.

Addressing Edenderry Municipal District the afternoon after his death, Cllr Liam Quinn, chair, outlined how Mr Davy had replaced his Sinn Fein party colleague, Martin O'Reilly, about 15 months before the 2019 council election.

“He served on the council for that time. For anybody who knew him or got to know him, he was an exceptional gentleman,” said Cllr Quinn.

“He had very strong political views but he never let them skew how he dealt with people.”

The Fine Gael councillor added that Mr Davy had a very friendly persona and acknowledged that this was a very sad time for his family, especially as his wife had passed away only a couple of years earlier.

Another Fine Gael representative, Cllr Noel Cribbin, extended his sympathy to the bereaved family.

“He was a lovely fellow. He was behind me in school and I'd have known Alan all down along the line. He came from a great family,” said Cllr Cribbin.

He said Mr Davy had done well in his time on the council and got his points across and raised many issues that needed to be raised.

Cllr John Foley said everyone was shocked by the news of the passing of someone he described as a “genuine” and “down to earth” gentleman. “I knew Alan going back a long time through work and politics,” he stated. “He got on with everyone,” added the Independent councillor.

Cllr Eddie Fitzpatrick, Fianna Fail, joined in the tributes and said he was very saddened to hear the news of the passing of a man he had got to know when he joined the council.

Cllr Mark Hackett, Green Party, said he liked Mr Davy and said he was a man with a good sense of humour. He extended his sympathy from himself and his wife Senator Pippa Hackett.

A minute's silence was observed at the meeting of the Municipal District which was held remotely by Zoom.

Alan Davy, a native of Edenderry and father of five who lived at Tubberdaly, Rhode, was predeceased by his wife Geraldine and his mother Rosario.

Mr Davy's remains are reposing at his home today (Friday) from 2-8pm with Rosary at 8pm. Those in attendance at the house are asked to wear a face covering and observe all current Covid-19 guidelines, including no handshaking.

The Funeral Mass on Saturday is at 2pm in St Peter's Church, Rhode, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

The Mass can be viewed on the Rhode Parish FaceLive via the following link:

https://www.facebook.com/pages/category/Local-Service/Rhode-Parish-Live-103192475209609/