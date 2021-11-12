Search

12/11/2021

Cases of avian flu confirmed in swans and wild geese in Offaly

Cases of bird flu have been confirmed in swans and wild geese in Offaly.

The Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine has confirmed that the Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza H5N1 has been discovered in Offaly. It said the virus has been confirmed in mute swans and whooper swans as well as wild geese.

Further cases have also been confirmed in Donegal, Kerry and Galway.

In a post on Facebook, the Offaly Regional Game Council said, "Please keep a careful eye on any birds that you may have still in pens and if they show any signs of sickness please get in touch with the Department of Agriculture or your local vet immediately."

