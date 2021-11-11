MISSING PERSON: Gardai concerned for welfare of teenager missing in the Midlands
Gardai have issued an appeal for information on a teenager missing from her home in the Midlands for almost a week.
Gardaí are seeking the public's assistance in tracing the whereabouts of 16 year old Louise Little who has been missing from Edgeworthstown, Co Longford since Friday, November, 5. Gardaí and Louise's family are concerned for her welfare.
Louise is described as being approximately 5' 4" in height with a slim build, long black hair and blue eyes.
Louise was last seen on November 5 at approximately 10.30pm when she left home. When last seen Louise was wearing a black jacket, white top, black tracksuit bottoms and black boots. It is believed that Louise may be in the Ballinasloe area of County Galway.
Anyone with information on Louise's whereabouts are asked to contact Granard Garda Station on 043 6687660, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.
