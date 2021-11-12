Application for large housing scheme in Offaly withdrawn

A PLANNING application for over 90 houses in Offaly was withdrawn this week, just a day before a decision was due from Offaly County Council.

Liam Walsh & Co had sought consent to build the houses on a 3.6 hectare site off the Tullamore Road in Birr, adjacent to McAuley Drive.

The company had previously received the go-ahead for 34 houses and has entered into a turnkey deal with Offaly County Council, with some of the the constructed units already allocated to social housing tenants.

The project which is now being withdrawn was originally slated to include 73 houses but an expanded scheme was later sought.

However, amid ongoing delays, caused in part by council planners seeking further information from the developer, the site's zoning was changed in the current county development plan, which was adopted in October.

A decision from the council was due on Wednesday but it is understood the developer opted on Tuesday to withdraw the application entirely.

It is believed the developer now intends to lodge a fresh planning application in the new year in the context of a new local area plan for Birr which is going to be drafted.