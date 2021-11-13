Judge says youth on Tullamore drugs rap was 'not with it'

JUDGE Catherine Staines said a youth who appeared before her on a drugs charge at Tullamore District Court looked like he was “on something”.

Donal Farrelly, defending solicitor for 18-year-old Augustine Muntean, Willow Green, Athlone, said the accused “always looks like that”.

Mr Farrelly said the teenager had been accompanied to court by his mother and was pleading guilty to a summons which alleged the possession of drugs at Cormac Street, Tullamore on March 16 last.

Sergeant James O'Sullivan told Judge Staines Mr Muntean had 30 previous convictions. Most of them were for theft and none were for offences under the Misuse of Drugs Act.

Mr Farrelly said the young man had been before Athlone District Court recently and part of the conditions of a probation bond which had been placed on him was that he not come to negative garda attention and he was also ordered to engage with addiction support services.

Mr Farrelly said the defendant was not using any drugs at present and had engaged with support services and the Community Alcohol and Drugs Service.

He was also engaging with training and employment and was on medication to get over his addiction problems.

“He's definitely not with it,” responded Judge Staines.

She said that because he was under the supervision of the probation service and had no previous drugs convictions she would apply the Probation Act.