12/11/2021

Drunk man who was abusive to staff at Tullamore Hospital fined

Reporter:

Reporter

AN intoxicated man who was abusive to staff at Tullamore Hospital did not appear before the local District Court last week when he was prosecuted for a public order offence.

Judge Catherine Staines imposed a fine in his absence on Gerry Bagnall, aged 58 and with an address at Rathcoffey, Donadea, Naas, Co Kildare.

Garda Darren Gallagher gave evidence of receiving a call from the accident and emergency department at the Midlands Regional Hospital at 6.45pm on April 30 last year in relation to a male.

Garda Gallagher said the man was seen lying across three benches in the waiting area.

He was intoxicated, his speech was slurred and he wasn't making any sense. The garda added that the accused was barely able to stand up and he was abusive to nursing staff who tried to deal with him.

Garda Gallagher said he did not co-operate with the staff and they were unable to handle him.

He was arrested for public drunkenness and brought to Tullamore Garda Station. A fixed charge penalty notice was issued but it was unpaid.

