Offaly teenager's wonderful Christmas now in stock in major supermarket chain
An Offaly teenager's wonderful Christmas creations are now in stock in a major supermarket chain.
Killeigh teenager's Anthony Gorman's reindeer proved to be a huge hit last Christmas and now his reindeer are in stock in selected Dunnes Stores outlets across Ireland.
At present you can pick up your reindeer in stores in Tullamore and Newbridge and they will be available in more stores in the coming weeks priced at €20.
Anthony took to Facebook to break the news and it sounds like he is very busy in the run up to Christmas.
"For anyone that has preordered I’m working through them and continuing to get orders out. Thanks so much to all my amazing supporters and followers none of this would be achieved without your support and I’ll be forever thankful."
For more details on Anthony's wonderful reindeer CLICK HERE
