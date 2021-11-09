Former Offaly manager to take charge of Westmeath for 2022
A former Offaly manager is to take charge of Westmeath for 2022.
Banagher native Albert Kelly will take charge of the Westmeath Camogie team having been in charge with Offaly in 2020.
As well as managing Offaly, the St Rynagh's man has managed at every grade with his own club as well as two Senior Hurling Clubs in Westmeathm Lough Lene Gaels and Clonkill.
He also guided St Rynagh's Camogie to a first Senior Camogie title in Offaly in 2017 and they have since gone on to win five-in-a-row.
Westmeath suffered relegation from the Senior Camogie Championship losing to Down by 1-17 to 2-4 in the Relegation Final.
