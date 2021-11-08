Telecommunications towers planned for two GAA clubs in Offaly. FILE PIC
Telecommunications masts are being planned for two GAA clubs in Offaly.
Vantage Towers has lodged an application with Offaly County Council to erect a 30 metre monopole telecommunications structure at Tullamore GAA Club at O'Brien Park. It will include antennae, dishes and associated telecommunications equipment.
Meanwhile Cignal Infrastructure is to apply for permission to construct a 24 metre high, multi-user telecommunications structure at Erin Rovers GAA Club. Plans for this structure are set to be lodged in the near future with Offaly County Council.
