IN PICTURES: Great celebrations at Offaly Person of the Year Awards

The long delayed Offaly Person of the Year Awards took place recently in Tullamore.

PICTURES BY GER ROGERS

THE man who played a key role in founding the Ladies Football Association and a fellow Offalian regarded as a community champion who operates “under the radar” were honoured at the 32nd annual Offaly Person of the Year awards in the Bridge House Hotel, Tullamore on Saturday night last.

Tullamore's Brendan Martin was presented with the prestigious honour while Cappincur's Pat Minnock received the 2nd annual “Unsung Hero of Offaly” award.

The awards were originally to be presented in March 2020 but Covid restrictions delayed the ceremony for 19 months, Liam Fleury, Vice-Chairman of the Offaly Associaton (Dublin), the body which organises the awards, said at the presentation ceremony.

The awards were presented by Mr Fleury and by the sponsor, Coolderry native, Noel Tynan of the Celt bar and restaurant, Dublin.

There was a celebratory air at Saturday night's event which was probably the first public dinner and presentation held in the county since Covid restrictions were lifted.

Among those in attendance were former lady footballers from Offaly, the first ever Secretary of the Ladies Football Association, Mary Groarke, from Kilcormac, members of Tullamore Lions Club, county councillors including Cathaoirleach, Cllr Declan Harvey, Deputy Barry Cowen, family and friends of the two award winners, GAA officials including football manager, John Maughan and County Board Chairman, Michael Duignan, past winners of the awards together with members of the Offaly Association.

In pride of place at the top table was the U20 Football All-Ireland trophy while star player Jack Bryant and other members of the team were present.

The occasion was also tinged with sadness as Liam Fleury recalled the passing away of three former winners of the award in 2020, Fr Tom Scully, Pat Smullen and Paddy Fenning.

Michael Duignan praised the work of the association in supporting GAA and said they had recently organised a highly successful fund-raising golf classic.

Accepting his award Pat Minnock said he was doing so on behalf of the members of the many charitable organisations he works with.

Brendan Martin said it was a great honour to receive the award and he praised the work of the Offaly Association down through the years.

Cllr Declan Harvey said “it was a great occasion when we as Offaly people can at last gather together in public and celebrate the heroes of the Faithful County.”

He also extended apologies from council CEO, Anna Marie Delaney, a great supporter of the Offaly Association, who was unable to attend.

Joe Molloy, chairman of Tullamore Show and the FBD National Livestock Show, the 2018 winners of the award, proposed a toast to the winners of the two 2019 awards.

Also present was the winner of the 2018 “Unsung Hero of Offaly”, the inaugural such award, Jim Feighery from Dunkerrin.

Formalities concluded with a rousing rendition of “The Offaly Rover” by Tullamore's Michael Scully.