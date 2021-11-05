Significant increase in Covid-19 cases in one area in Offaly in the last week

There has been an increase in new Covid-19 cases in all areas in Offaly again this week with one area showing a significant rise in new cases. The latest county Covid-19 case numbers are from October 19 to November 1.

According to the figures from the HSE, there was a significant increase in new cases in the Tullamore Area. There were 215 new cases reported in the Tullamore Area in the last 14 days compared to 167 from October 12 to October 25. The 14 Day incidence Rate for the Tullamore Area has increased to 737.3 cases per 100,000. The Tullamore Area still has the highest rate in the county with the rate for the area now above the national average

According to the latest figures, there were 129 new cases in the Edenderry area in the last 14 days compared to 100 in the previous two weeks. The 14 Day Incidence Rate for the Edenderry Area now stands at 553 cases per 100,000.

The Birr Area has seen an small increase in new cases again in the last week. Latest figures from the HSE show that there were 120 new cases in the last two weeks in the area compared to 115 in the preceding 14 days. The 14 Day Incidence Rate for the area has increased to 471 cases per 100,000. The Birr Area now has the lowest rate of the virus in the county