Gardai investigating daytime burglaries in Tullamore
Tullamore Gardaí are currently investigating two burglary’s that occurred in the town last week.
The first burglary occurred at a residence on the Arden Road in Tullamore between 5pm and 7.30pm on Thursday, October 28.
A second burglary occurred at the Hophill area on Church Road, Tullamore on the same day at approximately 7.40pm.
Gardaí are seeking information on any suspicious activity or vehicles in these areas at the time. Anyone with information tcan contact Tullamore Garda Station on 057-9327600.
