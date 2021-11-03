Man arrested after Garda bitten by pitbull in Offaly
A Garda was bitten by a pitbull dog when attending a scene at a house in Birr over the weekend.
Six Guards went to the house at midnight while investigating a matter when the attack happened.
The dog bit the Garda's leg but the damage wasn't serious and his subsequent visit to the hospital was brief.
A male was arrested at the Birr house for obstructing the Gardaí in the course of their duty.
