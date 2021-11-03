Motorist disqualified for 30 years caught driving again by gardaí in the Midlands

A motorist banned from driving for 30 years and who was caught driving after deciding to “take a chance” getting behind the wheel in the Midlands last month after his girlfriend fell ill is to appeal a seven month prison sentence.

Raymond Fouracre (41), Bawn, Moydow, was sentenced to five months behind bars alongside a two month consecutive sentence after being stopped by gardaí at a checkpoint in Kenagh, Co Longford on September 12, 2021.

The court was told Mr Fouracre was pulled in while at the wheel of an Opel Insignia.

When Garda Aiden Lenehan asked the accused for his name, Judge John Brennan was told Mr Fouracre gave a name which later turned out to be false.

A subsequent background check carried out on Mr Fouracre found the Longford man had been disqualified from driving at the time and as a result had no insurance or licence in place.

He was later taken to Longford garda station and charged where, Sgt Mark Mahon for the State, said Mr Fouracre was “fully cooperative”.

The court was informed the accused had 53 previous convictions with 20 of those relating to dangerous driving charges.

Nine of the remainder stemmed from no insurance with the last conviction being recorded in November 2019.

That resulted in Mr Fouracre being given a five month prison sentence along with a 30 year driving ban.

Patrick Carty, defending, conceded his client was someone who had a “terrible record” despite not having come to the attention of the courts for the past two years.

He revealed Mr Fouracre had recently begun a new relationship and was a plasterer by trade who started a new job last week.

Mr Carty said the incident occurred after the father of five had been out for a walk with his new partner.

He said Mr Fouracre only opted to drive when his female companion suffered “an episode of pelvic pain” and was unable to drive them, together with their four dogs, home.

Mr Carty said his client was fully aware he should not have been driving and the court had little options open to it.

Judge John Brennan agreed, insisting the accused could have chosen other alternatives such as phoning a friend or doctor as opposed to getting behind the wheel of a car.

He also noted how Mr Fouracre's previous spell behind bars as a consequence of his driving had “clearly not worked”.

He said: “Essentially, he has been putting two fingers up to the (road traffic) laws we have here.”

Judge Brennan handed Mr Fouracre a five month prison term for driving without insurance, disqualifying him for five years.

A two month consecutive sentence was issued for driving witout a driving licence.

He said the court would stop short of adding any further custodial time for the Section 107 charge of giving a false name to gardaí on the grounds Mr Fouracre knew, when stopped, he was “in deep water”.

Judge Brennan fixed recognisances in the event of an appeal which, Mr Fouracre, opted to take up prior to the end of last Tuesday's court sitting.