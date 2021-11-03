Offaly Job Clubs closing at end of year

THE Job Clubs in Tullamore and Birr will close at the end of the year, it has been confirmed.

Staff at the clubs, which provided advice and support to job seekers, have expressed disappointment that the service is ending after 20 years.

In a post on their Facebook page, Majella Finlay and Claire Garvey of Tullamore Job Club said the “wrap-around, walk-in service” they provided will not be available after the end of December.

“We are extremely saddened that this has happened, but it is out of our hands now. We have met with some wonderful people over the years and we would like to thank each and every one of you for making our job so enjoyable,” they said.

The staff at the Birr Job Club, Catherine Greig and Celine England, said they were announcing the closure “with a heavy heart”.

Ms Greig posted on the Birr Job Club Facebook page: “The Department of Social Protection has decided that Birr Job Club will no longer receive a contract to provide our services to people in Birr and the surrounding communities.”

She added: “We have provided an open door, wrap around service and welcomed everyone, assisting and supporting them in gaining employment, further training and education, providing information and guidance since November 1999.

“Both Celine and I are grateful to have had the opportunity to work here and to play an important role in our local community.

“We want to thank everyone that we have worked with, past and present clients, employers, colleagues and local agencies for using the service of the Job Club and hope that we were able to guide you in the right direction. We wish all of you the very best of luck in the future.”

The closure of the Job Clubs results from a Government decision to establish a new Regional Employment Service in place of existing services, including Job Clubs and Local Employment Services.

Offaly was one of seven counties in which tenders were sought in May for the provision of the Regional Employment Service.

A second phase of tendering for the rest of the country was scheduled to begin last month.

“This is a significant expansion of employment services and will result in State-wide coverage of employment services for those furthest from the labour market for the first time,” Social Protection Minister Heather Humphreys said last month.

In a Dail reply to Dublin Right To Change TD Joan Collins, Minister Humphreys said her department had a strong track record in working with service-providers in a constructive and pragmatic manner to ensure the delivery of services to those who need them most.

“This will continue under the new employment service models,” said the minister.

Deputy Collins had asked if the terms of reference for the tender for the new service included an ability to demonstrate if the applicants had “the ability to deposit funds against a failure to deliver on the tender”.

Minister Humphreys said the procurement process followed extensive consultation with existing service providers over a number of years and there was no requirement to lodge any funds against potential underperformance for the new Regional Employment Service.

If a new service provider underperforms, there will be an eight-week period where the underperformance will be addressed and the department will have the right to terminate the contract.

The Department of Social Protection also said earlier this year that a competitive tender process was required because of a European Union directive on public procurement.

This summer unions representing staff at Job Clubs and Local Employment Services said they were concerned about the tendering process.

SIPTU and Forsa said they feared the roll-out of the new service will result in redundancies.

The Tullamore Job Club is provided through the Offaly Local Development Company which is based at Main Street in the town.

The Irish Local Development Network (ILDN), the representative body for the development companies, called in September for “meaningful Government engagement” before Job Clubs and Local Employment Services are replaced.

Martina Earley, chair of an ILDN special committee on the future of Local Employment Services said the expiration of the existing services was a source or “great anxiety” for staff.

“The timing of this Government decision could not be worse as communities face into a post pandemic unemployment crisis. This move will deprive those unemployed due to Covid, the long-term unemployed, carers, women and other cohorts removed from the jobs market of access to a walk-in, person centred, community-based employment services and all the supports that such services provides. Instead, jobseekers will be faced with a centralised profit-driven, results-based process which will not be accessible to all jobseekers,” said Ms Earley.

Niall Egan, assistant secretary in the Department of Social Protection, told a joint Oireachtas committee on September 29 that the services were being placed on a “proper contractual footing”.

“The existing arrangements for the Local Employment Service and Job Club services extend back over 20 years with no formal procurement taking place in this period,” said Mr Egan.

“This is in contravention of good governance and public procurement practice, a fact that has been commented on by the Comptroller and Auditor General. The Attorney General has also advised that these services must be procured in line with EU and national public procurement rules by means of open and competitive tendering processes.”