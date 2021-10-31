MISSING PERSON: Gardai issue appeal for information on 11 year old girl missing in the Midlands
Gardai have issued an appeal for information on an 11 year old girl missing in the Midlands
Gardaí are seeking the public's assistance in tracing the whereabouts of 11 year old Molly Graham-Dressayre who was last seen at approximately 11:35am on Sunday, October, 31 in Portlaoise, County Laois.
Molly is described as being approximately 5 foot 2 inches in height with a medium build, short black hair and brown eyes. When last seen, Molly was wearing a purple hooded top, white face-mask, and dark coloured leggings.
It is believed Molly may currently be in the Dublin City Centre area. Gardaí and Molly's family are concerned for her welfare.
Anyone with information on Molly's whereabouts are asked to contact Portlaoise Garda Station on 057 8674100, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.
