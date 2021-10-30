Search

30/10/2021

Daingean crowned champions after victory in low scoring final

Daingean crowned champions after victory in low scoring final

The winning Daingean team - pic Daingean GAA Facebook

Reporter:

David Power

Daingean were deserving winners over their near neighbours  in this final played before a large crowd in Croghan on Friday night.

Tullamore Court Hotel Offaly Junior C Football Championship Final

Daingean 0-6
Ballycommon 0-3

 It was a low-scoring affair, with Daingean dominating for long periods. But they didn’t convert their dominance into scores and led at half-time by just 0-3 to 0-0.

Their first score came from Shane Kirwan, who scored just 30 seconds into the game. A free from the lively Cian O’Neill doubled their lead on 7 minutes.

Scores would be rare in that first half, but Ballycommon had a great chance on 13 minutes when Shane Lowery passed to TJ Bermingham but he blasted wide when a goal looked on.

Daingean’s final score of the half was a great long-range from Cian O’Neill, eight minutes before the break.

A Ballycommon come-back looked possible when they suddenly found their scoring boots early in the second half.

Shane Lowery sent over a well taken point, three minutes after the break. Three minutes later they had doubled their tally thanks to a converted free from TJ Bermingham, to leave just a point between the sides.

However, Daingean took control again afterwards and pretty much controlled this game.

A sweeping move from Daingean on 40 minutes stretched their lead out to two. Conleth Carey and Sean Ferguson were involved in the build up with Larry O’Rourke popping up for a well-taken score.

Daingean were pretty much in control after that and shot over two great points in the final quarter. The impressive Ryan Duffy found space on the wing before kicking a great point. With just two minutes remaining Alan McEvoy sent over a great long-range point, to put four points between the sides.

Ballycommon had the final say with a converted free from TJ Bermingham, but really the never looked like bridging that three-point gap and forcing the game into extra-time.

Daingean were full value for their win and were it not for a number of wides in that second half, they would have won by a bigger margin.

The Scorers

Daingean: Cian O’Neill 0-2 (frees), Shane Kirwan, Ryan Duffy, Alan McEvoy, Larry O’Reilly 0-1 each.

Ballycommon: TJ Bermingham 0-2 (frees), Shane Lowery 0-1.

Daingean: Adam Sheeran; Shane Cocoman, Brendan McAuliffe; Larry O’Reilly, Cathal McKnight, Ryan Duffy; Conleth Carey, Alan McEvoy; Cillian Darcy, Shane Kirwan, Johnny McGrath; Cian O’Neill, Cormac Mullen. Subs: Sean Ferguson for Cillian Darcy, Alan O’Brien for Cathal McKnight, Patrick Sheeran for Cian O’Neill, Patrick Sheeran for Johnny McGrath, Sean Wright for Shane Kirwan.

Ballycommon: Gary Condron; Chris Todd, Darragh Flynn; Kenneth Mann, Donal Scally, Ciaran Gannon; Aaron Scally, Dylan Martin; Ciaran Todd, Cillian O’Brien, Ciaran Ennis; Shane Lowery, TJ Bermingham. Subs: Colin Kilroe for Ciaran Todd, John Hamill for Aaron Scully.

Referee: Michael Ennis 

To continue reading this archived article for FREE,
please just kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Offaly women named on Irish rugby squad

Tullamore RFC joint captains Sinead Rigney and Kate McCann presenting the layer of the match award to Shannon Touhey after the Paul Flood Plate final earlier this year.

Home

Offaly women named on Irish rugby squad

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media