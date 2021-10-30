Daingean crowned champions after victory in low scoring final

Daingean were deserving winners over their near neighbours in this final played before a large crowd in Croghan on Friday night.

Tullamore Court Hotel Offaly Junior C Football Championship Final

Daingean 0-6

Ballycommon 0-3

It was a low-scoring affair, with Daingean dominating for long periods. But they didn’t convert their dominance into scores and led at half-time by just 0-3 to 0-0.

Their first score came from Shane Kirwan, who scored just 30 seconds into the game. A free from the lively Cian O’Neill doubled their lead on 7 minutes.

Scores would be rare in that first half, but Ballycommon had a great chance on 13 minutes when Shane Lowery passed to TJ Bermingham but he blasted wide when a goal looked on.

Daingean’s final score of the half was a great long-range from Cian O’Neill, eight minutes before the break.

A Ballycommon come-back looked possible when they suddenly found their scoring boots early in the second half.

Shane Lowery sent over a well taken point, three minutes after the break. Three minutes later they had doubled their tally thanks to a converted free from TJ Bermingham, to leave just a point between the sides.

However, Daingean took control again afterwards and pretty much controlled this game.

A sweeping move from Daingean on 40 minutes stretched their lead out to two. Conleth Carey and Sean Ferguson were involved in the build up with Larry O’Rourke popping up for a well-taken score.

Daingean were pretty much in control after that and shot over two great points in the final quarter. The impressive Ryan Duffy found space on the wing before kicking a great point. With just two minutes remaining Alan McEvoy sent over a great long-range point, to put four points between the sides.

Ballycommon had the final say with a converted free from TJ Bermingham, but really the never looked like bridging that three-point gap and forcing the game into extra-time.

Daingean were full value for their win and were it not for a number of wides in that second half, they would have won by a bigger margin.

The Scorers

Daingean: Cian O’Neill 0-2 (frees), Shane Kirwan, Ryan Duffy, Alan McEvoy, Larry O’Reilly 0-1 each.

Ballycommon: TJ Bermingham 0-2 (frees), Shane Lowery 0-1.

Daingean: Adam Sheeran; Shane Cocoman, Brendan McAuliffe; Larry O’Reilly, Cathal McKnight, Ryan Duffy; Conleth Carey, Alan McEvoy; Cillian Darcy, Shane Kirwan, Johnny McGrath; Cian O’Neill, Cormac Mullen. Subs: Sean Ferguson for Cillian Darcy, Alan O’Brien for Cathal McKnight, Patrick Sheeran for Cian O’Neill, Patrick Sheeran for Johnny McGrath, Sean Wright for Shane Kirwan.

Ballycommon: Gary Condron; Chris Todd, Darragh Flynn; Kenneth Mann, Donal Scally, Ciaran Gannon; Aaron Scally, Dylan Martin; Ciaran Todd, Cillian O’Brien, Ciaran Ennis; Shane Lowery, TJ Bermingham. Subs: Colin Kilroe for Ciaran Todd, John Hamill for Aaron Scully.

Referee: Michael Ennis