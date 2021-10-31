Suspended prison sentence for Offaly motorist caught driving while disqualified
An Edenderry man was discovered to be driving while disqualified when he was stopped by the Gardaí, the recent sitting of Tullamore Court was told.
Before the court was Thomas Sabaitis, 80 The Sycamores, Edenderry. Donal Farrelly, defending solicitor said his client was pleading guilty and is a Lithuanian. Sgt O'Sullivan said Mr Sabaitis had a previous conviction for no insurance and was driving while disqualified when he was stopped.
Mr Farrelly said Mr Sabaitis is 35 years of age and has one child, who is seven years of age. "On this occasion he only drove a few hundred yards to do a favour for a friend."
Judge Catherine Staines sentenced to three months imprisonment in Midlands Prison Portlaoise, but suspended it for a year. "If your client drives again," Judge Staines told Mr Farrelly, "while he is disqualified then he will be going to prison."
