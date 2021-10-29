Offaly motorist receives long driving ban for driving without insurance

Offaly motorist receives long ban driving without insurance
An Offaly motorist was convicted of having no insurance during the October 20 sitting of Tullamore Court.
Francis Groome, Gar, Rhode pleaded guilty to the offence, which happened at Ballinagar Tullamore on December 10, 2020.
The defendant's solicitor Donal Farrelly told the court that Mr Groome is 30 years of age, is single and has two children.
"His own car had broken down and he borrowed a friend's car to drive to a shop to buy the parts to fix his."
Sgt O'Sullivan said Mr Groome had one previous conviction for no insurance.
Judge Catherine Staines ordered a fine of €400 and disqualified from driving for a period of four years.
