People advised to attend Emergency Department at Tullamore Hospital 'if absolutely essential'

People are being advised to only attend the Emergency Department at the Midland Regional Hospital Tullamore if absolutely essential due to an increased number of people requiring admission.

The hospital is experiencing a very busy period with a significantly increased number of people requiring admission. The hospital is reminding members of the public to consider their care options before presenting to the Emergency Department.

In a statement this morning, the hospital says, "we advise that the public only attend our emergency services if absolutely essential. If you are unwell, please go to your GP or pharmacy in the first instance. However, if you are seriously injured or ill or are worried your life is at risk the Emergency Department will assess and treat you as a priority. We apologise to any patients who are experiencing long waits, while we prioritise the sickest patients. If you have to attend the ED in emergency situation please ensure you wear a mask, practice social distancing and ensure you tell the triage personnel if you have any signs/symptoms of Covid-19. The Hospital would like to acknowledge the continued support of its community at this time."

According to the latest figures from the HSE, there are ten patients with Covid-19 currently in the hospital with three of those patients in ICU. As of 8pm on Tuesday, HSE figures show that there were 13 available general beds in the hospital.

However figures from the INMO show that there were 15 patients on trolleys this morning in the hospital's Emergency Department awaiting admission.