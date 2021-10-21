Nationwide retailer opens new store in Offaly town

Major retailer opens new store in Offaly town
A nationwide retailer has opened a new retail store in Offaly.
To Go Retail has opened its new stored on Main Street in Birr. It is the company's latest store in Ireland.
To Go stocks a wide range of items including toys, arts and crafts, furniture, homeware, gardening, car accessories, cosmetics and food among other things.
To Go Retail opened its first store in Enniscorthy in 2008 and now has ten stores across the country.
