Five clubs in the hunt for final semi-final place in Offaly Senior Hurling Championship

THERE should be no shortage of drama and excitement when the final round of the Molloy Environmental Systems Senior Hurling Championship takes place next Sunday.

The five games will take place simultaneously at different venues and the stakes are at their highest as the four semi-finalists will be decided.

As things stand, the only side sure of a semi-final place are the holders and championship favourites, St Rynagh's. They have topped the group with four wins from four and can't be over taken.

Coolderry and Kilcormac-Killoughey both have six points with Coolderry having the better scoring difference: +45 points compared to +20. They aren't home and dry but realistically both of these will make it.

They face the two basement teams in the final round with Coolderry taking on Seir Kieran and Kilcormac-Killoughey meeting Drumcullen. Seir Kieran and Drumcullen are already in the relegation play off and Coolderry and Kilcormac-Killoughey are warm favourites to record a fourth win. Even if a shock or shocks did happen and you ended up with four or five teams on six points, their scoring difference should carry them through.

It is possible for five teams to end up on six teams and scoring difference determining which clubs will join St Rynagh's in the semi-finals. This will happen if Coolderry and Kilcormac-Killoughey lose and Birr beat St Rynagh's while the winners of Shinrone v Kinnitty and Ballinamere and Belmont will also be on six points.

At the moment, Birr, Shinrone, Ballinamere, Kinnitty and Belmont are all on four points and it is very delicately poised. Birr have the better scoring difference: +11 points compared to +7 for Shinrone, -1 for Ballinamere, -2 for Kinnitty and -10 for Belmont.

The odds and the smart money will be on Shinrone making it. Birr will have to produce the performance of their lives to beat St Rynagh's and even if the champions were beaten, it is likely to be by a small margin. Kinnitty have done well to be in the equation but they are in bonus territory and Shinrone will be aiming to beat them with a bit to spare and enhance their scoring difference.

Ballinamere and Belmont clash in the other game and this is likely to be a closely fought battle. Belmont are missing their star player, the injured Oisin Kelly and haven't really found top stride this year but they are hard to beat. Their win over Birr in round 3 put them in the hunt as well as dealing a devastating blow to the losers' prospects who then lost to Shinrone in their last game to leave them staring an early exit in the face.

That win also gives Shinrone a great chance of making it but they will have to make sure there are no slip ups against Kinnitty – and this game is very much a banana skin for them as Kinnitty will never fear Shinrone and have a quite good record against them.

If two teams finish on six points – and this is possible – then the head to head result will decide who advances, if they have met. It was a championship with a difference this year with two groups of five but clubs playing teams in the opposing group. However, the aggregate scores count with the clubs with the best overall record going on to the semi-finals. It has created an absolutely fascininating championship and there was something at stake in every game.

On Sunday evening, it is possible for Birr and Shinrone to finish on six points on their own and if this happened, Shinrone would advance as they won the head to head. Similarily, Shinrone and Ballinamere could finish on six and Shinrone would also go through as they won their head to head. If Kinnitty and Belmont finished on six, Belmont would go through as they won their group meeting. If Ballinamere and Kinnitty finished on six, then scoring difference would decide as they didn't meet in the group and it will be the same if Ballinamere and Birr ended up on six.

It is all quite complicated but when you strip away the meat from the bones, it is really very simple. For Birr, Ballinamere, Belmont, Shinrone and Kinnitty it is pure knockout hurling with a defeat sending them packing. And even a win may not be enough – indeed, you can expect at least one if not two clubs to bow out with a win.

There is also a live possibility of one or more of the games ending in a draw so all sorts of permutations are possible.

Take it that Coolderry and Kilcormac-Killoughey will make the semi-finals, even if one of them did suffer a completely unexpected defeat. A Birr win over St Rynagh's can't be ruled out and they do have a chance but the odds do favour Shinrone scraping through on Sunday evening.

All games take place at 4.00pm on Sunday.

Ballinamere v Belmont in Clara

This looks to be a real 50/50 game between two clubs who have not fully ignited and have been disappointed with their season so far. Ballinamere have a lot of talent and in Ciaran Burke, Ross Ravenhill, Brian Duignan and John Murphy, they have four Offaly senior hurlers, yet they haven't progressed in the way that might have been expected.

Dual commitments with Durrow footballers may not have helped them but whatever the reason, they have been struggling a bit and their first round defeat to Shinrone was a disaster.

Belmont have been knocking on the door for a few years but this has been a poor season for them. They have lost Oisin Kelly to a cruciate injury and they didn't score from play in their defeat by Kilcormac-Killoughey. Yet when the gun was at their heads, they have rallied, beating Birr and edging out Kinnitty. They have character in spades and they are very hard to beat.

This game could go anyway and don't be surprised if it is a draw. Ballinamere are the slightest of favourites, even if recent history suggests that Belmont should win.

Verdict – Ballinamere.

Coolderry v Seir Kieran in Crinkle

It simply hasn't happened for Seir Kieran this year and they have lost all four of their games to date. The Clareen men have shipped some heavy beatings though they have improved recently, running Kinnitty close while they played well for a long time against Ballinamere before being over run late on.

Coolderry have been playing very well and are genuine title contenders. Their ageing veterans are still firing on all cylinders and their only defeat was by St Rynagh's. The form book very much points towards them winning here.

Verdict – Coolderry.

Kinnitty v Shinrone in Birr

The meeting of Shinrone and Kinnitty is absolutely fascinating and should provide one of the games of the weekend. Shinrone are favourites but Kinnitty will always fancy their chances against them and they have a decent chance of a semi-final place.

Kinnitty have achieved their primary aim for the season of retaining their top flight status. Their wins over Drumcullen and Seir Kieran has seen to that while they were close to a huge victory against Belmont.. Kinnitty player Brian Coughlan is getting married in Dungarvan on Saturday but they are likely to have their full quota of players for this apart from long term injuries Paddy Rigney, Conor Meaney and Ciaran Carroll – they wanted the game on the bank holiday Monday but with the five games having to take place at the same time, it was decided to go with Sunday fixtures.

The wedding could really galvanise them – they will have to stay on “the dry” at this, hurling talk is likely to permeate the air and Kinnitty have a very good outside chance here. At the same time, Shinrone are favourites. They have punched at a higher level than Kinnitty in recent years and have a lot of very good hurlers, even if they occasionally flatter to deceive. Shinrone know that if they win here, they will have a great chance of going through and this will be a real test of character for them. It will be very interesting to watch it all unfold and Kinnitty also have a chance of scraping through on scoring difference.

Verdict – Shinrone.

Kilcormac-Killoughey v Drumcullen in O'Connor Park

You never know in hurling and anything can always happen but it is almost impossible to make any coherent case for Drumcullen shocking Kilcormac-Killoughey here.

Drumcullen are a proud club with a great tradition. They did very well to win promotion last year and they will always give their all. They have, however, a limited pool of players and they simply don't have the quality as most of the other senior hurling clubs. They do have some very good players and they will absolutely empty the tank here.

It may not be enough and the big game for Drumcullen is the relegation play off against Seir Kieran. Kilcormac-Killoughey have been moving nicely. They haven't been brilliant but they have been impressive and they remain the main threat to St Rynagh's. With qualification not fully assured, they won't be taking their eye off the ball in this.

Verdict – Kilcormac-Killoughey.

Birr v St Rynagh's in Carrig

It has been a very mixed year for Birr. They played well and looked good in their wins over Drumcullen and Seir Kieran but when the opposition got tougher they have struggled, losing to Belmont and Shinrone.

The reality is that the only teams Birr have beaten are in the relegation play off and they enter this game with a lot of pressure on their backs, a lot of scrutiny on their performances, tactics and game plan from the hurling community in the town. It is win or bust for Birr and they won't be looking at what is going on in any other venue.

Birr could win here. St Rynagh's are safely through and they don't need to be fully up for this game. They are unlikely to risk any players carrying injury but with a quite small senior panel – they haven't been using players from their intermediate side who play a semi-final on Sunday -, they will have a strong team out here.

St Rynagh's have developed into a serious force of nature in the past couple of years and they are improving and getting stronger the whole time. They are relentless in the way they hurl and they will want to win this. They won't want to be going into a semi-final on a losing note and they won't show any mercy to Birr. Birr and St Rynagh's are great rivals and the Banagher club retain acute memories of the days when they couldn't beat their town rivals.

Yet with the best will in the world, St Rynagh's can't and won't be playing this with the same intensity as a big knockout game. It does give Birr a good outside chance of keeping their season alive.

Verdict – St Rynagh's.