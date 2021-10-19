Revenue make large drugs haul in the Midlands

As part of routine operations, Revenue officers examining parcels at a premises in Athlone seized over 15kgs of illegal drugs, including herbal cannabis and 3-chloromethcathinone (CMC) crystals.
The illegal drugs, with a combined estimated value of more than €294,000, were discovered on Monday concealed in parcels labelled as ‘shoes boxes’ and ‘coffee bean bags’ that originated in Spain and the Netherlands.
Investigations are ongoing. The drugs seized were destined for addresses in Louth, Wexford and Limerick
This seizure is part of Revenue's ongoing operations targeting the importation of illegal drugs. If businesses or members of the public have any information regarding smuggling, they can contact Revenue in confidence on Confidential Phone Number 1800 295 295.
